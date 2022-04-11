Block Energy Plc (LON:BLOE) Insider Buys £5,537.95 in Stock

Block Energy Plc (LON:BLOE – Get Rating) insider Kenneth Seymour acquired 553,795 shares of Block Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £5,537.95 ($7,262.89).

Shares of Block Energy stock opened at GBX 1.20 ($0.02) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.88 million and a PE ratio of -1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.34. Block Energy Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 3.29 ($0.04).

Block Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Block Energy Plc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in the Republic of Georgia. Its flagship field is the 100% owned West Rustavi onshore oil and gas field located in Kura basin. The company also owns working interests in Block IX, Block XI, Norio onshore oil field, and Satskhenisi onshore oil field located in Kura basin.

