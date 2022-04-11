Block Energy Plc (LON:BLOE) Insider Buys £5,537.95 in Stock

Block Energy Plc (LON:BLOE – Get Rating) insider Kenneth Seymour acquired 553,795 shares of Block Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £5,537.95 ($7,262.89).
Shares of Block Energy stock opened at GBX 1.20 ($0.02) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.88 million and a PE ratio of -1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.34. Block Energy Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 3.29 ($0.04).
Block Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Block Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.