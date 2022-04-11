Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,434 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,000. Home Depot makes up approximately 2.1% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $86,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Home Depot by 18.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,122,117,000 after buying an additional 521,895 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 29.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $58,523,000 after buying an additional 40,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.6% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

NYSE:HD opened at $311.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $329.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.08.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.