Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Receives $75.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.80.

BCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 4,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total value of $373,145.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,215 shares of company stock valued at $882,242 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,887,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,418,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $456,973,000 after buying an additional 164,258 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,512,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade stock opened at $68.15 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $85.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.39.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $1.78. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 58.53%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Boise Cascade’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.67%.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

