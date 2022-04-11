Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Bonhill Group (LON:BONH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

BONH opened at GBX 5.50 ($0.07) on Thursday. Bonhill Group has a twelve month low of GBX 5.28 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 18.50 ($0.24). The firm has a market cap of £5.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9.30.

In related news, insider Laurie Benson acquired 48,902 shares of Bonhill Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £4,890.20 ($6,413.38). Also, insider Simon Stilwell acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £5,500 ($7,213.11). Insiders have bought 298,902 shares of company stock valued at $3,239,020 over the last 90 days.

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides business insight, events, data and analytics, and networking and research in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Bonhill UK, InvestmentNews, and Last Word Media. The company offers InvestmentNews, which provides content, data, and information to advisers; Portfolio Adviser that delivers timely and insightful news and analysis; What Investment, a consumer monthly magazine for private investors who manage investments held in pensions and investment wrappers, as well as individual equities; and Expert Investor, which delivers news, insights, and analysis to fund selectors, institutional and wholesale investors, and high-net-worth advisers.

