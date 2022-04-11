BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,825 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in BorgWarner by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 50,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in BorgWarner by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in BorgWarner by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in BorgWarner by 1.3% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 22,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $36.41 on Monday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.19 and a 200 day moving average of $43.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.32. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BWA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.75.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

