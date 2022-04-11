Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $234.27 Million

Equities analysts expect that Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) will post $234.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for BOX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $234.00 million and the highest is $234.60 million. BOX posted sales of $202.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year sales of $993.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $992.50 million to $994.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The business had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of BOX from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $226,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 245.5% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,460,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,192,000 after buying an additional 4,590,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BOX by 464.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,284,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,495 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,321,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in BOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,235,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in BOX by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,378,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,633,000 after acquiring an additional 853,705 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOX stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,404,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,503. BOX has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $30.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.43 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.01.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

