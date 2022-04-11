BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 195,979 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,349,492 shares.The stock last traded at $28.59 and had previously closed at $29.45.

BRCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of BRC from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James cut shares of BRC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of BRC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

About BRC

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

