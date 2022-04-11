Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $903.21 Million

Equities analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) will report sales of $903.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Bread Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $950.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $870.86 million. Bread Financial posted sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bread Financial will report full-year sales of $3.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $4.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $4.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bread Financial.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Bread Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Bread Financial stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.25. 9,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,757. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Bread Financial has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $128.16. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.12.

Bread Financial Holdings Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

