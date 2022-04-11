Breedon Group (BREE) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Breedon Group (LON: BREE) in the last few weeks:
- 3/31/2022 – Breedon Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 3/31/2022 – Breedon Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on the stock.
- 3/25/2022 – Breedon Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 3/22/2022 – Breedon Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on the stock.
- 3/15/2022 – Breedon Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on the stock.
- 3/14/2022 – Breedon Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 120 ($1.57). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/9/2022 – Breedon Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on the stock.
- 3/9/2022 – Breedon Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
LON BREE opened at GBX 79.60 ($1.04) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 83.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 91.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.30. Breedon Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 74.60 ($0.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 113.92 ($1.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.26.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Breedon Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. Breedon Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.11%.
