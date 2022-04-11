Breedon Group (BREE) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Breedon Group (LON: BREE) in the last few weeks:

3/31/2022 – Breedon Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/31/2022 – Breedon Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Breedon Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/22/2022 – Breedon Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on the stock.

3/15/2022 – Breedon Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Breedon Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 120 ($1.57). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Breedon Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Breedon Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

LON BREE opened at GBX 79.60 ($1.04) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 83.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 91.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.30. Breedon Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 74.60 ($0.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 113.92 ($1.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Breedon Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. Breedon Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.11%.

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

