BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Cut to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BRFS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BRF in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRF presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

Shares of NYSE:BRFS opened at $3.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. BRF has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in BRF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BRF by 3,099.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BRF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in BRF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

