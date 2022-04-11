BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Holdings Cut by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,253 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $944,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 12,062 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,632,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 30.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 18,081 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BSIG opened at $22.23 on Monday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.93 and a twelve month high of $31.17. The stock has a market cap of $976.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.64.

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 151.92% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $162.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.07 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

In other news, CEO Suren Rana sold 119,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $2,885,110.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BSIG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

