Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) PT Raised to $26.00

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.46.

BRX opened at $25.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.61. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $636,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,950 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1,630.1% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

