Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Smith Group Asset Management LLC

Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,251,423,000 after buying an additional 280,771 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,197,312,000 after purchasing an additional 164,113 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,626,904,000 after purchasing an additional 436,250 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 25.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $980,300,000 after acquiring an additional 406,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Broadcom by 7.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,633,577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $792,221,000 after acquiring an additional 117,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.48.

AVGO traded down $2.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $585.00. 68,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,529,125. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $596.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $577.13. The firm has a market cap of $238.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

In other Broadcom news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.89, for a total transaction of $1,562,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

