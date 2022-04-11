Brokerages Anticipate Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $292.33 Million

Equities analysts expect Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) to post $292.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $295.11 million and the lowest is $288.37 million. Brixmor Property Group reported sales of $279.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brixmor Property Group.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.46.

BRX traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $25.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,409,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,968. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

In related news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,950 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,752,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 43,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 430,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,393,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 570,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after buying an additional 18,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group (Get Rating)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brixmor Property Group (BRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.