Brokerages Anticipate Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) to Announce -$0.17 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALAGet Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Calithera Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Calithera Biosciences.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALAGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,733,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 124,300 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,452,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 1,090.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,803 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 2,823.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,518,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,611 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 258.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,357,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 978,800 shares during the period. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CALA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,180,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,051. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90. The company has a market cap of $25.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.48. Calithera Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $2.59.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

