Brokerages Anticipate Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) will post sales of $48.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Definitive Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.12 million to $49.11 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will report full-year sales of $220.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $219.15 million to $220.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $274.82 million, with estimates ranging from $267.55 million to $281.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Definitive Healthcare.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.78 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ:DH opened at $25.98 on Monday. Definitive Healthcare has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average is $29.13.

In related news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth bought 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

