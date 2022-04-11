Brokerages Anticipate Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Hormel Foods posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus raised Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.86.

NYSE:HRL opened at $52.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.11. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

In related news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 7,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $369,421.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $257,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,095 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,780,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,310 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,389,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,866,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,141,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,680,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

