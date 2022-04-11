Brokerages Anticipate Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.31 Million

Brokerages predict that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) will post sales of $16.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.81 million. Travelzoo posted sales of $14.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full-year sales of $77.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.00 million to $79.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $93.51 million, with estimates ranging from $86.32 million to $100.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Travelzoo.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $14.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.88 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 111.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of TZOO stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,473. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $18.47. The company has a market capitalization of $72.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.02 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.47.

In related news, Director Ralph Bartel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $36,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 12,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $95,682.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,091 shares of company stock valued at $1,681,161 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelzoo by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Travelzoo by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Travelzoo by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Travelzoo in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travelzoo (TZOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.