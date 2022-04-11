Brokerages Expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) to Announce -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) to report ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.18). IRIDEX reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 32.53% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IRIDEX in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded IRIDEX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of IRIDEX stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $4.33. 28,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,486. IRIDEX has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $9.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IRIDEX during the fourth quarter worth $611,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in IRIDEX during the second quarter worth $378,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in IRIDEX during the third quarter worth $266,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in IRIDEX by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 28,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IRIDEX by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 28,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

