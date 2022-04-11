Brokerages Expect NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Will Post Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NetEase’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the lowest is $1.11. NetEase posted earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NetEase will report full year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NetEase.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.57. NetEase had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 86 Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.11.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in NetEase by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NetEase by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NetEase by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of NetEase by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NetEase by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 28.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTES traded up $1.97 on Monday, hitting $95.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,113,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.22. NetEase has a 52-week low of $68.62 and a 52-week high of $120.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. NetEase’s payout ratio is 41.49%.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

