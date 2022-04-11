Brokerages Expect Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $180.13 Million

Brokerages predict that Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) will report sales of $180.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sportradar Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $175.96 million and the highest is $185.73 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sportradar Group will report full year sales of $748.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $736.50 million to $762.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $900.11 million, with estimates ranging from $886.52 million to $927.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sportradar Group.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SRAD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sportradar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Sportradar Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of Sportradar Group stock opened at $13.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.43. Sportradar Group has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $28.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRAD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 97,607,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,958,000 after purchasing an additional 18,065,093 shares during the last quarter. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $180,278,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,692,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,260,000. Institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sportradar Group AG focuses on operating as a holding company for Sportradar Holding AG that provides integrated sports data and technology platforms to the sports betting industry in the United Kingdom, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sportradar Group (SRAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.