Brokerages Expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.72 Billion

Brokerages expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $11.72 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.88 billion to $13.46 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group posted sales of $17.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full year sales of $46.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $43.46 billion to $51.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $49.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.52 billion to $53.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.10 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.08 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.90.

NYSE:GS opened at $321.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $308.20 and a one year high of $426.16. The company has a market cap of $108.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GS. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

