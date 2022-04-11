Brokerages Expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $164.90 Million

Analysts forecast that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $164.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $154.10 million to $177.00 million. Tilray posted sales of $142.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilray will report full-year sales of $653.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $629.10 million to $704.19 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $749.28 million, with estimates ranging from $669.40 million to $860.69 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.64 million. Tilray’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TLRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Tilray from $6.90 to $8.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Tilray by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tilray by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 12.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TLRY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.37. The company had a trading volume of 26,129,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,044,824. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 2.41. Tilray has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $23.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.24.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

