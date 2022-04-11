Brokerages Set Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Price Target at $15.14

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.14.

A number of brokerages have commented on FOLD. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 8,564 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $87,609.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 11,018 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $99,823.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,522 shares of company stock valued at $296,833 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,173.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,967.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000.

FOLD traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.32. 3,755,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,255,984. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.23. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $82.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.57 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.98% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

