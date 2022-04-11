Brokerages Set Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Price Target at $15.14

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.14.
A number of brokerages have commented on FOLD. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 8,564 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $87,609.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 11,018 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $99,823.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,522 shares of company stock valued at $296,833 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
FOLD traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.32. 3,755,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,255,984. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.23. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $82.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.57 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.98% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.
About Amicus Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.
