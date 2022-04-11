Brokerages Set Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Target Price at $2,734.74

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,734.74.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Booking from $3,400.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer raised Booking from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,560.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Booking from $2,470.00 to $2,440.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Booking by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 0.6% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP increased its stake in shares of Booking by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in Booking by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Booking by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $14.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,182.15. 5,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,796.45 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,300.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,354.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Booking will post 86.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

