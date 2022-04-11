Brokerages Set Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Target Price at $148.67

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CROX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

CROX traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.20. The company had a trading volume of 16,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,875. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.07 and a 200-day moving average of $123.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Crocs has a 1-year low of $66.50 and a 1-year high of $183.88.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.71 million. Crocs had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 201.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Crocs will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $740,664.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 87,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,955,737.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Beth J. Kaplan acquired 1,430 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.63 per share, with a total value of $99,570.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 37,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,842 over the last three months. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

