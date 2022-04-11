Brokerages Set Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Price Target at $30.33

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.33.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Evonik Industries from €26.00 ($28.57) to €23.00 ($25.27) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

EVKIF opened at $27.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.77. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $38.05.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.