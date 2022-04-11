Brokerages Set FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Price Target at $44.75

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

FE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $47.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.56. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $34.54 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FE. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 419.8% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 192.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy (Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.