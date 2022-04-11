Brokerages Set Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) PT at $100.22

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.22.

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total transaction of $4,990,759.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $484,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,290 shares of company stock worth $8,558,443 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSN. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,439,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,526 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $107,783,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $90,879,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,293,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,804,000 after acquiring an additional 572,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $92.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $69.88 and a 1-year high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.16%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.