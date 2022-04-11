Brokers Issue Forecasts for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Acadia Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 8th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will earn $3.09 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.08. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.85.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $73.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.40. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $50.07 and a 52 week high of $74.86.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $593.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

