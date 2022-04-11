Brokers Issue Forecasts for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) – Research analysts at Desjardins increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CP. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $75.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.43. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.82 and its 200 day moving average is $74.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 613.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,799,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,399,000 after buying an additional 1,547,374 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 365.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,171,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,973,000 after buying an additional 1,704,455 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 383.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, Applied Research Investments LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.1% in the third quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 170,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

