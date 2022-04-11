Brokers Offer Predictions for Sealed Air Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sealed Air in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.95.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). Sealed Air had a return on equity of 378.45% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SEE. Morgan Stanley raised Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.14.

SEE stock opened at $68.69 on Monday. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $45.71 and a twelve month high of $70.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 24.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Sealed Air by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 47,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,856,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Sealed Air by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in Sealed Air by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

