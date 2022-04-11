Bryan D. Anderson Sells 26,917 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $2,044,615.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE SO traded down $2.01 on Monday, reaching $74.48. The company had a trading volume of 8,136,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,003,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.37 and its 200 day moving average is $66.00. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.12 and a 52-week high of $76.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.81%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SO. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Southern by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,450 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Southern by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Southern by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 206,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,945,000 after purchasing an additional 35,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Southern by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 12,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

