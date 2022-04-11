BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of BSQR stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. BSQUARE has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSQR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BSQUARE by 5,353.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 93,683 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BSQUARE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in BSQUARE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BSQUARE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BSQUARE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

