Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) shares rose 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $199.97 and last traded at $199.97. Approximately 1,014 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 926,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.24.
BURL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.60.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.91.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,442,000 after purchasing an additional 28,096 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.
Burlington Stores Company Profile (NYSE:BURL)
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
