Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) shares rose 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $199.97 and last traded at $199.97. Approximately 1,014 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 926,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.24.

BURL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.60.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.91.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 85.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,442,000 after purchasing an additional 28,096 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

