CafeSwap Token (BREW) Price Hits $0.0104 on Major Exchanges

CafeSwap Token (BREW) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. CafeSwap Token has a market capitalization of $129,041.49 and $37.00 worth of CafeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CafeSwap Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CafeSwap Token has traded down 17.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00043485 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,989.54 or 0.07522903 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,596.35 or 0.99640482 BTC.

CafeSwap Token Coin Profile

CafeSwap Token’s total supply is 12,795,641 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418,718 coins. CafeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @CafeSwapFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “CafeSwap is a yield farming and staking platform on BSC Chain. It has chosen BSC because of its low tnx fees and faster speed. It has built this project to provide the best experience with farming while regulating the supply, believing in partnerships hence it aims to bring all BSC DeFi ecosystems in one place to have a friendly ecosystem for all users. “

CafeSwap Token Coin Trading

