Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ CHW opened at $8.58 on Monday. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $11.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.55.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 191,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 73,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 12,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 59,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 31,695 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

