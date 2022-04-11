Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 860,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 95,683 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $153,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 213.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 361.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.71.

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $145,474.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $166.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 57.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.77. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $180.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.70.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.77%.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

