Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cameco were worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 45,417.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 98,101 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cameco in the first quarter worth about $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cameco by 16.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,793 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cameco by 46.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,443,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 9.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Cameco stock opened at $30.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.18. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $30.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.94.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $368.91 million for the quarter. Cameco had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.094 dividend. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.41%. Cameco’s payout ratio is -30.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCJ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.89.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

