Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Price Target to $20.00

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 212.50% from the stock’s current price.

DCTH has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delcath Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Shares of NASDAQ DCTH opened at $6.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Delcath Systems has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $13.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.32. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 721.72% and a negative return on equity of 174.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delcath Systems will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Delcath Systems by 22.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 13,593 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $405,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Delcath Systems by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. 19.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

