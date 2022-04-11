Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) PT Lowered to C$18.00 at TD Securities

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 57.21% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

TSE CF traded down C$0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$11.45. 356,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,934. The stock has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 4.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$12.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.08. Canaccord Genuity Group has a one year low of C$11.28 and a one year high of C$16.62.

Canaccord Genuity Group ( TSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$552.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$517.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canaccord Genuity Group will post 2.1400001 EPS for the current year.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

