Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 39,530 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $16,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNI traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $123.41. 46,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,284. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $137.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.68 and a 200 day moving average of $125.61.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.579 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.71%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CNI shares. Vertical Research lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Friday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.90.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

