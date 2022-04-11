Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Rating Lowered to Hold at CIBC

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) was downgraded by CIBC to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$38.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.34% from the company’s previous close.

CWB has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$42.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.86.

Shares of TSE CWB traded down C$0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$34.44. 106,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,129. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.09. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$31.68 and a twelve month high of C$41.56.

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$265.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$268.45 million. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 4.2694841 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kirby Trent Hill sold 5,370 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.42, for a total value of C$217,055.40. Also, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,854 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.60, for a total transaction of C$107,310.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$793,134.40.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

