Canfor (TSE:CFP) PT Lowered to C$40.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CFP. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Canfor from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canfor from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canfor from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Canfor from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Canfor and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$43.50.

Shares of TSE:CFP opened at C$23.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.93 billion and a PE ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.48. Canfor has a 1 year low of C$22.16 and a 1 year high of C$35.53.

Canfor ( TSE:CFP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.39 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$1.57 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Canfor will post 4.2112903 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

