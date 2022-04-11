Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI) Trading Up 23.1%

Cardax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDXI – Get Rating) shares were up 23.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 254 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 9,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The stock has a market capitalization of $660,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.59.

About Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI)

Cardax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes dietary supplements for inflammatory health and pharmaceuticals for chronic diseases driven by inflammation and oxidative stress. It offers ZanthoSyn, an inflammatory supplement for health and longevity that provides astaxanthin with enhanced absorption and purity.

