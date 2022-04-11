Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.52 Million

Brokerages predict that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) will announce sales of $57.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.42 million. Cardiovascular Systems posted sales of $63.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year sales of $237.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $235.52 million to $240.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $272.21 million, with estimates ranging from $254.67 million to $300.33 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cardiovascular Systems.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $59.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardiovascular Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other news, COO Rhonda J. Robb bought 1,567 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.71 per share, with a total value of $29,318.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Points purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 6,567 shares of company stock worth $121,319. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSII. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter valued at $3,866,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 13.3% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 10.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,770 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 5.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,482 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the third quarter valued at $551,000. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,122. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $44.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.92.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

