CarMax (NYSE:KMX) PT Lowered to $125.00 at Oppenheimer

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $158.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.33 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KMX. Wedbush dropped their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citic Securities began coverage on CarMax in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on CarMax from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.73.

NYSE KMX opened at $102.22 on Friday. CarMax has a 1-year low of $94.35 and a 1-year high of $155.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 1.7% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 4.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 1.3% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

