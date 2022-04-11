Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRRFY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Carrefour from €20.10 ($22.09) to €19.70 ($21.65) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Carrefour from €17.00 ($18.68) to €18.80 ($20.66) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Carrefour from €20.50 ($22.53) to €22.00 ($24.18) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrefour presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.25.
About Carrefour (Get Rating)
Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carrefour (CRRFY)
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carrefour (CRRFY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.