Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRRFY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Carrefour from €20.10 ($22.09) to €19.70 ($21.65) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Carrefour from €17.00 ($18.68) to €18.80 ($20.66) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Carrefour from €20.50 ($22.53) to €22.00 ($24.18) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrefour presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.25.

OTCMKTS CRRFY opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.81. Carrefour has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.43.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

