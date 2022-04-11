Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Carrier Global from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, OTR Global raised Carrier Global to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.18.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $43.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The company has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,450,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,967,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951,763 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,581,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,737,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,054,000 after acquiring an additional 876,829 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 210.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,524,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,043,000 after acquiring an additional 439,530 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

