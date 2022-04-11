Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.56 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAREGet Rating) will announce sales of $33.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.97 million to $33.99 million. Carter Bankshares reported sales of $35.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full-year sales of $140.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $137.76 million to $141.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $151.51 million, with estimates ranging from $150.39 million to $152.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Carter Bankshares.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CAREGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $33.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.39 million. Carter Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 19.41%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Carter Bankshares in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st.

CARE stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,419. The company has a market capitalization of $441.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.16. Carter Bankshares has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.41.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Carter Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Carter Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Carter Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

About Carter Bankshares (Get Rating)

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

